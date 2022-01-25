Have received inputs, on high alert: BSF IG ahead of R-Day celebrations

-
ALSO READ
R-Day parade: Tableau of Haryana to showcase replica of Neeraj Chopra
Unvaccinated people, children below 15 yrs not allowed at R-Day parade
DRDO to display two tableaux at Republic Day parade: Defence Ministry
24,000 people permitted to attend Republic Day parade amid Covid scare
Republic Day flypast to be 'grandest and largest' with 75 aircraft: IAF
-
As the nation inches closer to celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Border Security Force IG DK Boora said that the forces have received some input and are on high alert and further assured the population that they should have nothing to fear.
Addressing the media here on Monday, Boora said, "During this period, almost every time, there is stress on the security situation along the border. But we are here to meet all the challenges and preempt the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. We have got some input from the intelligence department. But we are very alert on and along the border including LC. We have heightened our vigil on the border. A maximum number of troops and officers are present on the border."
The IG said that they are "extensively carrying out operations including the anti-drone exercises" and will do everything to ensure the safety of the people.
"We are extensively carrying out operations, anti-drone exercises and I am very confident that the militants will not succeed in whatever plans they have made. I can assure our population that they have nothing to fear. We will do everything that it takes to ensure the safety and security of our people," Boora said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU