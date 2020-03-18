Have you been quarantined? PM Modi's speeches will give you company

Those in quarantine in government facilities will soon get some reading material to keep them company. One of these will be a collection of speeches of Prime Minister

“We regularly distribute the copies of these speeches to various dignitaries, as well as to schools and colleges on various occasions,” said a source aware of the development. The source said these could also be distributed at all the quarantine centres across the country.

The number of people in quarantine in India to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is rising continually.





All international passengers coming to India are being screened at airports. Those who display symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath plus with a history of travel to or residence in countries reporting local transmission of COVID-19 are being compulsorily quarantined. Also those with any acute respiratory illness and who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being sent to quarantine for 14 days.



An official uses a thermal screening device on an advocate in the wake of deadly of pandemic, at Supreme Court. PTI

The quarantine centres in various states offer varying standards of facilities. Besides the standard bed and blankets, the patients get food, water bottles and toiletries. So far there was no supply of any reading material.

Every PM’s speech has been published over the years by the government. Modi’s speeches are published likewise. In addition, his monthly radio broadcasts Mann Ki Baat are made available on the websites of All India Radio.