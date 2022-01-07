HC allows termination of pregnancy of minor, a victim of sexual assault

-
: The Madras High Court has allowed the abortion of the six-month pregnancy of a 17-year old girl who was sexually assaulted by a 44-year old man.
The father of the 17-year old girl from Vadipatti in the district had filed a petition seeking permission for medical termination of his daughter's pregnancy.
Justice G R Swaminathan of the High Court Bench here pointed out on Thursday that the doctors had advised to terminate the pregnancy of the girl, who was raped by a 44-year old bus driver.
The doctors had said the health of the girl would not be affected by the termination. A team of doctors from Madurai Government Rajaji hospital should take steps to abort the child.
Police had already filed a case under POCSO Act . The Judge directed the Vadipatti police inspector to file charge sheet after investigation in two months. The court should also complete the trial in three months after the submission of charge sheet.
