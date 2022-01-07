UP CM Adityanath slashes power tariff by 50% on agricultural use

-
ALSO READ
Brahmin card: Vikas Dubey's wife gets feelers to contest UP polls
UP says will take steps for air pollution, but won't lock down cities
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
Yogi govt withdraws 868 stubble burning cases against farmers
-
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, has announced a 50 per cent reduction in power tariff on agricultural use.
The move is apparently aimed at assuaging the feelings of farmers ahead of the state elections.
According to the government spokesman, the decision will directly benefit over 13 lakh users in rural and semi-rural areas.
The order, announced by the Chief Minister's office, divided the targeted consumers into four categories - metered, unmetered, energy efficient pumps and farmers in the urban areas receiving metered power supply.
On metered connections for pumps in rural areas, farmers would be required to pay only Re 1 per unit instead of the existing Rs 2 per unit. The fixed charge of Rs 70 per horsepower (HP) too has been reduced to Rs 35 per HP.
Likewise, in case of unmetered connection, the fixed charge has been reduced from Rs 170 per HP to Rs 85 per HP.
For energy efficient pumps, the electricity rates have been reduced from Rs 1.6 to 83 paise per unit. The fixed charge, too, has been slashed from Rs 70 per HP to Rs 35 per HP.
In case of farmers receiving metered power supply in the urban areas, the electricity rate has been reduced from Rs 6 per unit to Rs 3 per unit. The fixed charge has also been brought down from Rs 130 to Rs 65 per HP.
The Chief Minister's office said the decision has been taken keeping in view the 'convenience and prosperity' of the farmers. The sop will come into effect immediately, a government spokesperson said.
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU