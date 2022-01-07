UP CM Adityanath slashes power tariff by 50% on agricultural use

The government in Uttar Pradesh, has announced a 50 per cent reduction in power tariff on agricultural use.

The move is apparently aimed at assuaging the feelings of farmers ahead of the state elections.

According to the government spokesman, the decision will directly benefit over 13 lakh users in rural and semi-rural areas.

The order, announced by the Chief Minister's office, divided the targeted consumers into four categories - metered, unmetered, energy efficient pumps and farmers in the urban areas receiving metered power supply.

On metered connections for pumps in rural areas, farmers would be required to pay only Re 1 per unit instead of the existing Rs 2 per unit. The fixed charge of Rs 70 per horsepower (HP) too has been reduced to Rs 35 per HP.

Likewise, in case of unmetered connection, the fixed charge has been reduced from Rs 170 per HP to Rs 85 per HP.

For energy efficient pumps, the electricity rates have been reduced from Rs 1.6 to 83 paise per unit. The fixed charge, too, has been slashed from Rs 70 per HP to Rs 35 per HP.

In case of farmers receiving metered power supply in the urban areas, the electricity rate has been reduced from Rs 6 per unit to Rs 3 per unit. The fixed charge has also been brought down from Rs 130 to Rs 65 per HP.

The Chief Minister's office said the decision has been taken keeping in view the 'convenience and prosperity' of the farmers. The sop will come into effect immediately, a government spokesperson said.

