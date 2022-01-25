HC can't convert acquittal into conviction under its revision power: SC

-
ALSO READ
Nicolas Sarkozy gets house arrest over illegal campaign financing
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
HC is required to re-appreciate entire evidence in case of acquittal: SC
HC adjourns hearing on appeal against Tejpal's acquittal to Aug 10
-
A high court under its powers of revision cannot convert a finding of acquittal of an accused into conviction, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
A bench of Justices M R Shah and Sanjiv Khanna said the high court has power to examine whether there is manifest error of law or procedure etc., however, after giving its own findings, it has to remit the matter to the trial Court and/or the first appellate Court.
"If the order of acquittal has been passed by the trial Court, the High Court may remit the matter to the trial Court and even direct retrial. However, if the order of acquittal is passed by the first appellate court, in that case, the High Court has two options available, (i) to remit the matter to the first appellate Court to rehear the appeal; or (ii) in an appropriate case remit the matter to the trial Court for retrial," the bench said.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed against an order of the Madras High Court which in exercise of its revisional jurisdiction under Section 401 CrPC set aside the order of acquittal passed by the first appellate Court and convicted the accused.
The apex court also said the right provided to the victim to prefer an appeal against the order of acquittal is an absolute right.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU