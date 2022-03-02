HC directs TN govt to form teams to identify govt teachers taking tuitions

-
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state education department to form special teams to identify the government school teachers involved in private tuition or running private businesses.
The court was hearing a plea moved by a government school teacher against the dismissal of her request for transfer to another district.
After hearing the arguments, Justice S M Subramaniam ordered that the state government should form special teams in all districts to identify and take disciplinary action against government school teachers who take private tuition and run private businesses.
Justice Subramanian also raised questions over the quality of education rendered by the government school teachers.
He observed that the government school teachers are more concerned about their demands and the teachers association interfere in the education department decisions.
The court also ordered that common telephone or mobile numbers must be provided by the school education department for the parents and students to file complaints regarding illegalities, irregularities and misconducts by the teachers both inside and outside schools.
