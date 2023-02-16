HC quashes proceedings against Salman Khurshid for remarks against UP CM

The has quashed criminal proceedings against Congress leader and former Union minister for his remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The proceedings were quashed after Khurshid expressed regret, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh allowed the petition filed by Khurshid for quashing the criminal proceedings.

Khurshid made the statement during the poll campaign while responding to questions by journalists about an alleged statement of the chief minister that the Congress leader was a sympathiser of the Batla House accused/terrorists.

In response, Khurshid, a former law minister, made the alleged indecent remark.

In the 2008 Batla House case, some terrorists and a police inspector were killed.

The former law minister said his statement was made in a lighter vein and it was is a famous dialogue from the movie "Shahanshah". He said he had no intention to be disrespectful towards the chief minister.

He also filed an affidavit in the court, expressing regret on his remarks.

In the second paragraph of the affidavit, he wrote, "That it is relevant to submit herein that the statement of the deponent 'Rishte me ham unke Baap Lagte hai' is a popular dialogue of Shahenshah movie delivered by reputed actor Mr Amitabh Bachchan, which had no real malafide meaning attached to it when repeated by the deponent which in totality and circumstances was on a lighter side with no intention whatsoever to have hurt anyone's sentiment. However if any person feels hurt the deponent solemnly expresses regret."



The court in its judgement on Monday, while allowing the petition observed, "Once the petitioner has regretted his comments/statement and has made it clear that he never intended to hurt the feelings and sentiments of anyone or Sri and he made the said statement only in the lighter vein while responding to some questions put up by journalists, I am of the view that the impugned proceedings should be quashed.

