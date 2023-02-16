Make Telangana an integral part of airways revolution: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and asked him to "cooperate" with the Centre in its "efforts" in increasing air connectivity by establishing airports in various parts of the state.

"The letter was written as the Union Minister had not gotten any response to his previous communication in July 2022,' an official statement said.

Reddy mentioned that the government is not cooperating with the central government which is hampering the development works in the state.

"Recently, the central government approved the land test and provided all other technical support for the construction of Adilabad, Jakran Pally (Nizamabad) and Warangal airports," the minister said.

The Union Minister also said that the state must utilise this opportunity which is provided by the central government and begin the required developmental work.

G Kishan Reddy stated in the letter that in 2016, the central government launched the 'Udan' scheme to make aviation accessible to the common man. He wrote, if the construction of three airports (Adilabad, Jakranpally, Warangal) with all kinds of permits is done in Telangana, it will be possible for small and private planes to operate soon.

"Even the Airport Authority of India had written many letters regarding the construction of airports. The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had written to you in 2021, but there has been no response," he further said.

In continuation of this letter of the Minister of Civil Aviation, G Kishan Reddy also wrote a letter to the Chief Minister on July 30, 2022, asking for cooperation in the development of these airports.

Kishan Reddy said that it is extremely unfortunate that there has been no response from the Chief Minister's office.

Earlier, the state government had sent proposals for Jakran Pally, Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Devarakadra (Mahabub Nagar), Mamnoor (Warangal), Basant Nagar (Peddapally) and the Adilabad Airports.

"After conducting the Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), the approval was given for the establishment of Adilabad, Jakranpally and Warangal airports," he further said.

Reddy said that it is ridiculous for the MPs of the Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) party to ask questions in the Parliament about what the central government is doing in this direction when there is no response from the state government when it is asked to perform its responsibilities regarding the development of airports.

On February 2, BRS MPs Kavitha Malothu, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta and G. Ranjith Reddy had raised a question in the Lok Sabha regarding airports in in an effort to put the onus on the Government of India.

Kishan Reddy suggested the CM should take advantage of the cooperation being extended by the Ministry of Civil Aviation by making Telangana an integral part of the Airways revolution that is taking place in India

"The number of airports which was 74 in 2014 has now crossed 140 and the Government of India is continuously working to increase this number to 220 by 2026. Taking advantage of the positive environment in the aviation sector, it would be better if the Telangana government focuses on the increase of airports in the Telangana state as well. The Civil Aviation Department has already expressed its readiness for full cooperation in this direction," he wrote.

