HC seeks Centre's response on PIL against Indian Navy recruitment process

-
ALSO READ
Largest warship in the Iranian navy catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
SC junks PIL to declare that NCLT cannot act as appellate authority
India must aim to be among world's top 3 naval powers in 10-12 yrs: Rajnath
Predator drones helping us to keep watch on 'vessels of interest': Navy
Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam on Nov 21, submarine 'Vela' on Nov 25
-
The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Centre's response on a petition challenging the Indian Navy's selection process for recruitment of Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBOR).
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the public interest litigation by Vikram Swami who claimed that the adoption of a "short-listing criteria" based on cut-off marks before a written examination is discriminatory.
The court also sought the stand of Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy, and Directorate of Manpower Planning and Recruitment on the petition which would be heard next on January 11.
The petitioner has said that the criteria for the upcoming recruitment drive, which is scheduled to take place in February, is contrary to the procedure laid down by Union Public Service Commission.
The petition said that the Indian Navy has a specific clause in their advertisement on reserving the "right for resorting to shortlisting criteria based on the percentage of marks scored in 10+2 and that the qualifying cut-off percentage of a particular state may be increased if more number of applications with higher percentage is received".
Such a procedure, the Petitioner submitted, is irrational, arbitrary, and illegal.
"The Indian Navy prefers to secretively determine the cut-off marks way before the initiation of the selection process which in turn results in rejection of candidature of many motivated candidates", the petition said.
"As it may, such arbitrary action of the Indian Navy has resulted in absurd consequences. Meaning thereby, a candidate having lower percentage in his 12th class but having fulfilled the eligibility criteria may not be allowed to sit/participate in the PBOR exam conducted by the Navy but on the other hand, the same candidate will not just be called by the UPSC for NDA examination but will also hold a probable chance of cracking and being selected in the said examination," the petition said.
It emphasised that even the Indian Army calls "each and every eligible candidate to take part in the selection process and thereby does not bar any prospective candidate with their pre-determined cut off".
By evolving short-listing criteria even before the written examination, the authorities are taking away the chances of eligible citizens to even participate in the selection process, the petitioner said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU