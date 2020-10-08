HC seeks U'khand govt's reply over poor condition of quarantine centres

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks govt's response on PIL on lay-offs, salary cuts in media industry
PIL against Twitter in Bombay HC for promoting pro-Khalistan tweets
MHA seeks suggestions from guvs, CMs, CJI on amendments in criminal laws
Senior lawyer designation: SC to hear plea for implementation of verdict
Uttarakhand CM, other ministers home quarantined after Cabinet minister tests COVID-19 positive
-
The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to file a reply on the various public interest litigations (PILs) filed over the poor condition of COVID-19 quarantine centres.
During a hearing, which took place on Wednesday, the suggestions given by the court's committees to deal with the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak were also heard. These stated that the guidelines issued by the Centre, including social distancing, masks wearing, among others were not being followed.
The committee also said that there is a shortage of staff at the COVID-19 hospitals. The high court asked the government to reply on this matter too.
It further directed all committees to present their suggestions by Monday and decided to hold hearings in connection with coronavirus on a district-wise basis.
Prior to this, the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority had filed an extensive report in the court in which it was agreed upon that the quarantine centres are in a bad state. It also accepted that the government has not made appropriate arrangements for the migrants.
After this, the court had instructed the formation of committees, under the district magistrates (DMs), for regular monitoring of the hospitals and had asked them to send in their suggestions.
The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath, and justice RC Khulbe.
The PILs had been filed by advocate Dushyant Manali and Sachidanand Dabral over the sorry state of COVID hospitals and to urge the government to provide help to the migrants returning to the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU