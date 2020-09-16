MHA seeks suggestions from guvs, CMs, CJI on amendments in criminal laws

-
ALSO READ
Don't wear coats, gowns till Covid-19 outbreak ends: CJI to Judges, lawyers
Bar Council of India hails ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to Rajya Sabha
In a first, single-judge benches of SC hear cases to reduce pendency
CJI doesn't own Harley Davidson bike, was just taking a feel of it: Report
Pakistan court asks govt to give India 2nd offer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case
-
The home ministry has sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers, Lt governors, the Chief Justice of India and chief justices of various high courts on comprehensive amendments in criminal laws.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told Rajya Sabha that a committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the criminal laws.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers of states, lieutenant governors (LGs) and administrators of union territories, Chief Justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, bar councils of various states and various universities and law institutes on comprehensive amendments in criminal laws," he said in a written reply to a question.
Reddy said the suggestions received and the report of the committee are subject to examination by the ministry in consultation with all stakeholders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU