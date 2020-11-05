HC sets condition while granting bail: Keep off social media for 2 years

-
ALSO READ
Hathras: Left groups, citizens burn UP CM's effigy, demand his resignation
UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul Gandhi
UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul Gandhi
Hathras victim's family to appear before Allahabad High Court on Monday
Women's groups call for nationwide protest against Hathras gang-rape
-
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a man accused of making objectionable remarks online against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the condition that he keeps off social media for two years.
Justice Siddharth passed the order Monday on a bail application by Akhilanand, who was booked in Deoria for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media against Adityanath and other public figures.
Akhilanand has been in jail since May 12 and his counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case.
While granting bail, the judge ordered, "Applicant will not use social media for a period of two years or till the conclusion of trial before the trial court, whichever is earlier."
Akhilanand was also asked to furnish a personal bond and sureties.
The court said the applicant shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence by intimidating witnesses during the investigation or the trial.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU