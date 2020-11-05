Will ensure best film production facilities in Maharashtra: Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh govt permits resumption of inter-state bus services
Hathras incident: They're not letting us meet media, claims family member
Lucknow to have new cancer hospital with modern facilities: Yogi Adityanath
Over 1,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods
Cong says UP govt trying to 'cover up' Hathras case; demands CM's dismissal
-
Undeterred by the Uttar Pradesh
government's film city plans, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government would ensure the best film production facilities in his state.
Inaugurating a three-day webinar to discuss a policy for the entertainment sector in the state, Thackeray also said his government will work on setting up affordable theatres as well as dedicated theatres for Marathi films.
"There are talks to take the Mumbai film city to Uttar Pradesh. Let them take it if they have capabilities. We will focus on quality and state-of-the-art production facilities," Thackeray said.
Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in UP and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state.
Thackeray during the webinar asked the film industry stakeholders to prepare an action plan for strengthening the film infrastructure, including post-production facilities.
"We also need to prioritise our plansin the wake of COVID-19 as to what should be taken up first," he said.
Thackeray said constructing affordable theatres and having dedicated theatres for Marathi films was a good concept and his government will work on it.
He recalled that his father late Bal Thackeray, who was a cartoonist, would prepare show cardsfor production houses and studios.
"My father had warm relations with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and other artists," the CM said.
The film industry was not just an entertainment sector, but also a means to create a good society, he said.
"My government will do all it can for the progress and growth of the industry, whose foundation stone was laid by Dadasaheb Phalke, in its birthplace," he said.
Maharashtra Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh said the government plans to expand the film city in different parts of the state.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar in a video message said the decision for one-window clearance for film shootingshas already been taken and an office has been set up at the films division in Mumbai.
"We hope that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the effort will gain momentum," he said.
Javadekar said Maharashtra is blessed with diverse natural resources which is good for film shootings.
Film producer Sidharth Roy Kapur sought financial incentives for producers and single-window clearances.
Producer-director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra suggested a PPP (pulic-private partnership) model for strengthening and creating infrastructure for the film industry.
He also demanded an increase in screen density where ordinary people can afford tickets.
Mehra also said another film city should be created in between Mumbai and Pune.
Marathi actor Subodh Bhave demanded dedicated theatres for Marathi films and said tent cinemas should be popularised in rural areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU