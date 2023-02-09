JUST IN
Business Standard

Nearly 6 million cases pending in HCs, more than 69,000 in the SC: Govt

Over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court while there is a backlog of over 59 lakh cases in the country's 25 high courts, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Topics
Supreme Court | Judicial service | Judicial logjam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Over 69,000 cases are pending in the Supreme Court while there is a backlog of over 59 lakh cases in the country's 25 high courts, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Citing details available on the SC website, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply that 69,511 cases were pending in the top court as on February 1.

"There are 59,87,477 cases pending in the high courts across the country as per the information available on National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) on February 1, 2023," he said.

Out of these, 10.30 lakh cases were pending in the Allahabad High Court -- the biggest high court of the country.

The Sikkim High Court has the least number of 171 cases.

The government, Rijiju said, has taken several initiatives to provide "suitable environment" for expeditious disposal of cases by the Judiciary.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 16:14 IST

