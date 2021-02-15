Health workers getting 2nd dose of Covid vaccine in Punjab: Health minister

-
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in all government hospitals of the state.
Second dose of vaccine is being given to health workers who had got their first shots on January 16, when the vaccination drive was launched.
Sidhu, in a statement here, said among the volunteer doctors from various departments those administered a second dose of vaccine in Mohali included Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastava (Paediatrics) and Sandeep (ENT).
