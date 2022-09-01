Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Chennai, low-lying areas inundated

-
-
Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai and its surrounding areas on Thursday leaving several low-lying areas in the state capital inundated.
The rainfall, which commenced at 12 p.m., is continuing unabated and has thrown normal life out of gear.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Tamil Nadu for the next four to five days. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and parts of Puducherry including Mahe.
The district administrations of Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai and Tanjavur have declared holidays for all educational institutions following heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The Greater Chennai Police and the State Disaster Response Force are geared up for any eventuality.
--IANS
aal/svn/
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 16:43 IST