As traffic rises, Kanpur airport to get new terminal building and apron

Considering the growth in passenger traffic, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has started the development work at Kanpur Airport with enhanced passengers' facilities at a project cost of Rs 143.6 crore.
The development project includes construction of a new terminal building, and apron suitable for parking of three A-321 type of aircraft, the AAI said in a statement on Thursday.
Built in an area of 6248 sqm, the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours.
Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in counters, conveyor belts for arriving passengers.
A parking area has also been planned that can house 150 cars. The terminal building will be a Four-Star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The facade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired from famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is also expected to be completed by December 31, 2022.
The development of civil enclave of Kanpur Airport with enhanced capacity will improve the connectivity to this City, giving impetus to the overall growth of the region.
Kanpur city is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and hub for Leather, Textile, Defence production. Also known for historic pilgrimmage places and various premier institutions, the city attracts air travellers in large numbers.
Currently, Kanpur Airport is directly connected with four cities Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gorakhpur.
