Heavy security deployed around ED office ahead of Sonia Gandhi's appearance

Security has been beefed up outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here ahead of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's questioning in the National Herald case.
Paramilitary forces have been deployed in nearby areas to avoid any kind of untoward incidents.
The police have also deployed extra teams to keep an eye on those visiting the nearby areas and lanes.
Sonia Gandhi has been called to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case. Earlier, she was summoned twice by the ED, but had sought postponement on health grounds.
This morning she is all set to join the probe. She will reach the ED's headquarters situated on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road where she will get her statement recorded.
The police are checking every vehicle going towards Abdul Kalam Azad Road.
The Delhi Traffic Police said that due to special arrangements, there'll be heavy traffic movement till 2 p.m. on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction.
The traffic police have requested the people to avoid these areas if possible.
