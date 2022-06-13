March in support of corruption: BJP criticises Congress protest for Rahul

The on Monday criticised the protest march of the against the ED summons to its leader in the Herald case, saying members of the opposition party have hit the streets in support of corruption and to allegedly protect over Rs 2,000 crore assets of the Gandhi family.

Addressing a press conference, leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani said the show of strength by the is aimed at putting pressure on the probe agency, and asserted that nobody is above the law "even Rahul Gandhi".

members should also ask about his family's relations with Dotex Merchandise, which she described as a hawala operator whose transactions have been flagged by the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The leader alleged that the Gandhi family floated Young Indian to grab the assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore of Associated Journals Limited, which publishes the Herald newspaper.

Never before such a blatant attempt was made by a political family to hold a probe agency to ransom, she said.

Congress MP on Monday appeared before the ED here for questioning in the Herald money laundering investigation.

