Covid positive Sonia Gandhi seeks more time from ED, to skip summon today

Congress president Sonia Gandhi may not appear before the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Wednesday and has sought more time from the agency as she has not tested Covid-19 negative.
Sonia, who was summoned by the ED in a case related to the National Herald newspaper, had tested Covid positive on June 2.
Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before the the law enforcement agency on June 13 after he sought exemption on an earlier date.
The ED had summoned the Gandhis to join the investigation in a money laundering case relating to the National Herald newspaper and record their statements on June 8.
The case has been lodged against various Congress leaders, including Gandhis, for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds.
Terming the ED summons "politics of revenge," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had said: "This is a politics of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target opposition leaders as they have done to other opponents in the country.
"National Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose..."
As there is no money involved in the case, Congress sources say that the case was closed in 2015.
--IANS
miz/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
