Helping India's Covid-19 vaccination with 'scientific information': Google

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccination Phase-II: Check if you are eligible to get a shot
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
The campaign for Covid-19 vaccine requires a 360-degree approach
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
Google provides "timely, accurate, science-based information" about vaccines as India continues its inoculation campaign against Covid-19, said the US technology giant on Friday, listing work on its products.
Google said it is working with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create a scientific narrative about the vaccination. It works with the ministry’s rapid risk response team to track misinformation, using social media listening tools across regions and languages.
“This is crucial because instances of misinformation and disinformation about the vaccine, its need, and its efficacy can seriously undermine this public health intervention,” said the company.
Google Search has "knowledge panels" in in English and eight Indian languages for queries about vaccine effectiveness, safety, distribution and side effects. The panels--sourced from MoHFW--provide answers to commonly asked questions and displays real-time statistics around vaccinations completed.
Google teams have supported the MoHFW in optimising the ministry’s website for mobile viewers. “We also helped localize their various vaccination resource pages into the eight Indian languages listed above,” said Google.
Google’s YouTube video-sharing platform has information panels that show up when people search for information on Covid-19. The panels have a banner redirecting to key vaccine resources on the MoHFW website.
The company said it is working with the MoHFW and the Foundation to provide information on vaccination centres on Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant, and expects to roll this out in the coming weeks.
To help government officials, the company delivers regular Google Trends reports on Covid vaccine queries. These reflect interest around the vaccination from month to month across regions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU