Business Standard

Here as family member, not as PM, says Modi at Bohra community event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Bohra community

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community.

l am here as a family member, not as prime minister, Modi said after inaugurating the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Modi said visiting the campus is like visiting his own family, and spoke about his bond with the community.

The Bohra community has stood the test of transforming with the times, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:18 IST

