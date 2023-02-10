Here as family member, not as PM, says Modi at Bohra community event

Prime Minister on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi .

l am here as a family member, not as prime minister, Modi said after inaugurating the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, premier educational institute of the Dawoodi . Modi said visiting the campus is like visiting his own family, and spoke about his bond with the community.

The has stood the test of transforming with the times, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)