Here as family member, not as PM, says Modi at Bohra community event

-
ALSO READ
Swedish FM confirms NATO talks with Finland, Turkey on Friday
24 foreign firms show interest in petroleum business in Sri Lanka: Minister
Apple sends invites for Sept 7 event: All about expected iPhone 14 launch
PM to inaugurate Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy new campus in Mumbai
From Windsors to Kochs and Tatas, 5 rules for family businesses to thrive
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the decades-old bond he shared with the Dawoodi Bohra community.
l am here as a family member, not as prime minister, Modi said after inaugurating the fourth campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, premier educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Modi said visiting the campus is like visiting his own family, and spoke about his bond with the community.
The Bohra community has stood the test of transforming with the times, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 20:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU