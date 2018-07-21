Here's a look at some brands that are making India artificially intelligent

The rise of promising tech-startups has been successful in ushering India into a dawn of technology.

While AI is believed to revolutionize the current modus operandi and bring about fast-paced automation and efficiencies, it still remains an abstract topic, palled by a lack of nuanced understanding amongst the general public.

The same has inspired present-day companies to advance their understanding and grasp of the discipline, and discover innovative ways of bringing this powerful technology to the masses.

Here are some enterprises that are integrating AI in everyday tasks:

Staqu: Transforming Indian police personnel into Robocops

When empowered with AI and facial recognition capabilities, police forces can simply scan the hordes of people to identify criminals. Staqu, an AI-based platform based out of India has developed various AI-powered applications such as ABHED ( Based Human Efface Detection) and PAIS (Punjab System) and Police System (PAIS) for Uttarakhand police department.

For its superior hold on utilizing AI in policing tasks, the Staqu was handpicked by Dubai Police to develop an evolved predictive system that will be able to pre-emptively detect and eliminate criminal cases using AI.

Haptik: Presenting a Smart AI Assistant to the masses

Award-winning global leader in conversational AI, it is extending its sophisticated to multiple industries in India. By leveraging natural language processing, a subset of AI, and customer-centric backend information, the platform intuitively serves a customer by understanding the context of a conversation and providing quick and precise resolutions.

Knowlarity: Practical AI by automating personalized & contextual calls

With the functionality giving complete control over pitch, accent and language, companies are able to offer a fully customized and excellent communication experience to their customers. This is achieved by accessing information from multiple data sources and key consumer insights.

UNISOC: AI-powered chipsets in low-costing mobile phones

With its 40 percent share in the Indian market, including feature phones, UNISOC is in plans of releasing chipsets that would support artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality. These chipsets would make it a reality for Indians to access advanced features, including facial recognition. Its applications are diverse and multi-faceted, such as securing the mobile phone and online transactions with facial recognition and a lot more.

Faircent: Making Lending more conducive with AI & Machine Learning

If you think AI is only limited to the IT industry, think once again. Faircent, India's largest P2P (peer-to-peer) lending platform, has been utilizing the technology to provide users with money during your financial crunch. Doing away with methodologies of conventional lenders (which can often prevent a creditworthy applicant from securing a loan,) the platform leverages Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the effectiveness of its credit profiling and assessment.