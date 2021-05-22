Hero MotoCorp to resume operations at all manufacturing units from May 24

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Hero MotoCorp rises 2%, nears 52-week high as February sales improve
Hero MotoCorp Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 60% YoY rise in Ebitda
Two stock recommendations by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia: Buy Hero Moto, L&T
Hero MotoCorp sell 576,957 units in March on recovery in consumer demand
-
Hero MotoCorp said on Saturday it is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting production at all its manufacturing plants in the country from May 24.
It had started single shift production at three of its plants -- Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand -- from May 17.
The other plants of Hero MotoCorp -- Neemrana in Rajasthan, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh -- will also start single shift operations from May 24.
The Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana will also be operational from next week said the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.
"In addition to producing for domestic market, these plants will also have enhanced focus on catering to global business markets across the world. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually," it said.
Hero MotoCorp has started a concerted initiative across the organisation as top priority to get the employees in age group of 18 to 45 years vaccinated. More than 90 per cent of employees above the age of 45 years have already been vaccinated.
Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for gradual resumption of operations, it said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU