High time legacy waste sites cleared, garbage disposed scientifically: NGT

-
ALSO READ
NGT imposes Rs 1.17 cr penalty on 21 stone crushers in Andhra Pradesh
Uttarakhand: NGO recycles 6,772 MT of plastic waste in Dehradun in 3 years
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 245
NGT refuses to allow coal-fired brick kilns in NCR during monsoon months
Delhi bans soaps, detergents not conforming to latest BIS parameters
-
Legacy waste continues to be a serious problem and it is high time such sites are cleared and solid waste collected is disposed of scientifically, the National Green Tribunal has said.
Legacy waste by itself continues to be a serious problem at most of places with potential to cause air, water and land pollution, affecting public health, it said.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made the observation while dealing with a plea alleging illegal dumping of solid waste in Adampur village, Tehsil Wadim in Rajasthan's Dholpur district which was affecting the Ramsagar pond and the soil of the area.
The tribunal said it is necessary to ascertain the latest status of compliance in Rajasthan and if steps taken with regard to the legacy waste at Bari in Dholpur are considered a success, the state may consider replicating the model at other places.
The status of such compliance needs to be compiled at the state level by a joint Committee of Secretary, Urban Development Department Rajasthan, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state PCB in coordination with the concerned local bodies and the District Magistrates, the tribunal said.
"The joint Committee may hold its first meeting within 15 days to take stock of the ground situation and to prepare a plan for compiling the data and further action consistent with the directions of this Tribunal on the subject, in continuation of steps already taken," the tribunal said in its August 17 order.
Data to be compiled may cover all cities and towns district wise and include information about waste generation per day, quantity of waste processed, quantity of legacy waste lying on sites, total waste bio-mined, area reclaimed and action plans for accomplishing the tasks in a time-bound manner, the NGT said.
The green panel said it is well known that the challenge of solid waste management is of universal nature and the NGT has dealt with the issue of non-compliance of statutory rules on the subject by various orders applicable throughout the country.
"Legacy waste by itself continues to be a serious problem at most of the places with potential to cause air, water and land pollution and affect public health. Huge valuable urban land is unnecessarily held up under the legacy waste," it said.
It is high time that all legacy waste sites are cleared and the solid waste generated and collected is scientifically disposed of so as to result in zero leftover waste at the end of the day, the NGT said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU