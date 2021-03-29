Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category, AQI stands at 245

-
The overall air quality of the national capital deteriorated to the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 245 on Monday morning, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
However, several areas of Delhi including Chandni Chowk and ITO recorded 'poor' air quality, with the AQI values standing at 280 and 278. While Lodhi Road stands in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 101, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 104 in the 'poor' and 243 in the 'moderate' category respectively.
According to SAFAR, the AQI is likely to improve to poor to moderate category on March 30 and 31.
"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Poor category. Surface winds are calm and forecasted to increase gradually. An increase in coarse dust contribution in suspended particles is expected. AQI is likely to stay in the Poor category for the next 48 hrs. High winds and better ventilation are forecasted from 30th March onwards," it said in its bulletin.
As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'.
