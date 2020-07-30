Highest single-day spike of 1,159 cases take Gujarat count past 60,000

With yet another highest



single-day spike of 1,159, the tally of cases in Gujarat crossed 60,000 on Thursday.

The number of cases in the state reached 60,285, said a release by the Health Department.

With 22 patients dying since previous evening, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 2,418, it added.

879 patients recovered and were discharged from different hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovered cases to 44,074.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 60,285, new cases 1,159, total deaths 2,418, discharged patients 44,074, active cases 13,793 and people tested so far 7,38,073.

