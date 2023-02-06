JUST IN
PM asks investors to explore investment opportunities in energy sector
Drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh seized following raid in Mumbai: Official
Delhi HC refuses PIL seeking to conduct LS, Assembly polls together in 2024
Union Budget a silent strike on poor by Modi govt, says Sonia Gandhi
India ready to provide help to earthquake-affected in Turkey: PM Modi
Delhi mayor polls: Amid sloganeering, MCD House adjourned briefly
PM Modi arrives in Karnataka to inauguarate projects, India Energy Week
Aldermen can vote in Delhi mayoral polls, says MCD presiding officer
Cong's manifesto vows old pension scheme, 50,000 new jobs in Tripura
All you need to know about Andhra Pradesh's Guaranteed Pension Scheme
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC to hear plea against appointment of Victoria Gowri as Madras HC judge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Hillary Clinton announces $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Monday announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of 50 million dollars for women to fight climate change.

Topics
Hillary Clinton  | US India relations

Press Trust of India  |  Kuda (Surendranagar) 

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a programme of the Self-Empowered Women's Association (SEWA) founded by social worker and Gandhian Ela Bhatt, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at a programme of the Self-Empowered Women's Association (SEWA) founded by social worker and Gandhian Ela Bhatt, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Monday announced a Global Climate Resilience Fund of 50 million dollars for women to fight climate change.

The fund will empower women and communities to fight climate change and help provide new livelihood resources and education, she said addressing salt pan workers near Kuda village in Gujarat's Surendranagar district.

"Today, Clinton Global Initiative with the American Indian foundation, SEWA (Self Empoyed Women's Association founded by late activist Ela Bhatt) and other organisations, I announce 50 million dollar Global Climate Resilience Fund for women," Clinton said.

"I have had the privilege of working with EIaben and SEWA for nearly 30 years. But we are thinking about next 50 years," she said.

On Sunday, Clinton attended a programme in Ahmedabad to mark 50 years of SEWA as a trade union and paid homage to its founder and renowned social activist Ela Bhatt.

During the event, she had said heat caused by climate change poses an additional challenge to women workers in informal sectors and the Global Climate Resilience Fund will help tackle this challenge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hillary Clinton

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU