Business Standard

Drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh seized following raid in Mumbai: Official

The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating

Topics
Mumbai | drugs | Mumbai police

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock

Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.

The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 14:02 IST

