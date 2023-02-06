Drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh seized following raid in Mumbai: Official

-
-
Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.
The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating.
Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 14:02 IST
