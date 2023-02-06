Drugs worth over Rs 40 lakh seized following raid in Mumbai: Official

Police seized worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said.

The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating.

Based on a specific information, the Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)