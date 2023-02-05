JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal BJP lauds Modi as 'world leader' in working committee resolution

The BJP state working committee in Una approved a party resolution in which it hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'world leader'

Topics
BJP | Himachal Pradesh | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur/Una (HP) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

The BJP state working committee in Una on Sunday approved a party resolution in which it hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'world leader' and said that the ancient Indian precept of 'One Earth, One Family' is nearing its realisation under his leadership.

The resolution said: "This proposal is coming up in the State Working Committee of Himachal Pradesh at a time when India is presiding over the G-20 summit. India is proud to be the host country."

It said that by presiding over the G-20 meeting in India, India will work to promote the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The resolution, moved by former state president Dr Rajeev Bindal and approved by all, said, "Today we have the means to produce enough, to meet the basic needs of all people in the world."

The State Working Committee congratulated Jagat Prakash Nadda on the extension of his term as National President of the BJP, and said that it was a matter of pride that the national president of the world's biggest political party is from Himachal Pradesh.

It said that the Modi government has been successful in re-establishing our cultural heritage, with its construction of a grand temple at the birthplace of Shri Ram, all-around development of Shri Kashi Vishwa Nath Dham, and efforts to bring Kashmir into the mainstream by removing Article 370.

The resolution further said, "The correct display of history is the need of the day, the Modi government at the centre is succeeding in giving due respect to the great men who contributed to the freedom of the country, erasing the traces of history and making them realise freedom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:35 IST

