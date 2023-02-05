JUST IN
Relax paddy procurement norms to help farmers in Cauvery delta: Stalin
Time has come for farmers to run the country: KCR at BRS' national rally

Stating that Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country, BRS president and Telangana CM KCR said that the time has come for peasants to take the reins

Topics
KCR | farmers | Telangana govt

Press Trust of India  |  Nanded (Maharashtra) 

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Telangana, in Hyderabad, Thursday | Photo: PTI
K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)

Stating that Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of farmers' suicides in the country, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Sunday that the time has come for peasants to take the reins of the country.

Addressing Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) first public meeting outside Telangana at Nanded, he said political parties and leaders are winning in polls but people are losing.

"That's why BRS slogan is 'Abki ki baar, kisan sarkar' (This time around, a government for the farmers). If we unite, it is not impossible. In our country, farmers constitute more than 42 per cent and if the number of farm labourers is also added to that it will be more than 50 per cent which is sufficient to form government, Rao said.

"Today, time has come. 75 years is a long period. Farmers should also be able to write and make rules," he said.

There are several rivers like Krishna and Godavari flowing in Maharashtra. Even then, why is there water shortage in Maharashtra, he questioned.

"Why there is scarcity of water in Maharashtra? Who is responsible for it? Think over it. Congress ruled the country for 54 years and BJP ruled for 16 years.

These two parties are kasooravaar' (guilty). I want farmers' suicides to stop. If a farmers' government is formed then water problem will be solved, Rao, popularly known as KCR, said.

Leaders belonging to various political parties joined BRS and KCR welcomed them by offering pink scarves.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 17:18 IST

