Himachal: Cable car with 8 onboard stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, 4 rescued

Eight people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said on Monday.

Four of them were rescued within a couple of hours, Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Pranav Chauhan said.

The DSP, who is on the spot, told PTI that three women and a man have been rescued while efforts are underway to rescue the other people, he said.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway at Parwanoo Timber Trail where a cable car trolly with tourists is stuck mid-air.



2 people have been rescued, 9 are still stranded. NDRF team shortly to reach the spot: Dhanbir Thakur, SDM Kasauli pic.twitter.com/gygYHK0II0 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.

According to the Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.

The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.

