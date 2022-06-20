Centre's 'Blue Revolution' scheme sees poor response in Goa: Minister

-
Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar on Monday said Central government-sponsored schemes for fishermen had evoked a poor response in the state.
Addressing a press conference here, he said his department had received funds amounting to Rs 144.18 lakh in 2017-18 under the 'Blue Revolution' scheme for the component 'Open Sea Cage Culture' from the Union Ministry of Fisheries.
"Since then, only one beneficiary has come forward to set up 20 cages in Betul in South Goa and Rs 16.315 lakh has been released to the beneficiary as financial aid. A fund of Rs 127.865 lakh remained unutilized with the state fisheries department," Halarnkar said.
The state fisheries department had earlier notified the Goa State Mariculture Policy 2020 to promote open sea cage culture but has failed to find interested applicants, he admitted.
"There is a need to amend the policy and change the eligibility criteria to attract beneficiaries from the local community," he said.
