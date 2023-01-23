JUST IN
Joshimath crisis: Roof of house with cracks collapses, courtyard sinks
Indigenously-developed 5G, 4G tech roll out this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Plea in Delhi HC against wrestlers who protested against WFI chief
Delhi HC rejects journalist Raghav Bahl's plea in ED money laundering case
Uddhav Thackeray announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar In Maharashtra
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms
DGPs meet: China wants to reduce India's influence in Indian Ocean region
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
UK supports India's bid for a permanent seat at UNSC: Top British diplomat
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Joshimath crisis: Roof of house with cracks collapses, courtyard sinks
icon-arrow-left
Gaumutra cures illness, dung protects from nuclear radiation: Gujarat court
Business Standard

Sukhu meets Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar to discuss pension schemes in Delhi

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday called on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Topics
Himachal pradesh government | New Delhi | President of India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sukhu meets Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar to discuss pension schemes in Delhi
Sukhu meets Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar to discuss pension schemes in Delhi

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday called on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of India at New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. This is his first meeting with the President of India after becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh," said the Chief Minister's office.

He also meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, added the CMO.

The month-old Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled a key poll promise, with the Cabinet, at its first meeting, deciding to provide the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to all government employees, covered under the defined contributory pension scheme or National Pension System (NPS), on the pattern of party-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

This will benefit about 1.36 lakh NPS employees, as per official statement.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal pradesh government

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU