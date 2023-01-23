Sukhu meets Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar to discuss pension schemes in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19
Vice President Dhankhar praises India's 'exceptional' human resources
CM Sukhu asks officers to come up with innovative ideas for welfare
Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension
-
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday called on the President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
"Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Smt Droupadi Murmu, President of India at New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. This is his first meeting with the President of India after becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh," said the Chief Minister's office.
He also meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, added the CMO.
The month-old Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled a key poll promise, with the Cabinet, at its first meeting, deciding to provide the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to all government employees, covered under the defined contributory pension scheme or National Pension System (NPS), on the pattern of party-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.
This will benefit about 1.36 lakh NPS employees, as per official statement.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU