Himachal CM orders probe into Shimla-Chandigarh road collapse in Solan

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a portion of the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Solan district.

Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a portion of the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Solan district.

A major portion of the road at Mauza Shamlech had collapsed due to heavy rain on Thursday evening. Two cars were damaged in the incident.

The chief minister told the media on Friday that though the road does not fall under the jurisdiction of the state government, yet he asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the state Public Works Department (PWD) to submit a report after conducting an inquiry.

About 50-metre stretch of the road at Shamlech village caved in on Thursday evening, officials said.

With the approach road to a flyover in the area having been cut-off from the Solan side, traffic was passed from the other side.

Traffic was diverted through Barog for vehicles coming from Chandigarh while those coming from Shimla were diverted through the highway below the flyover, they added.

The spot had started sinking a few days ago following which the flyover was closed to traffic on Sunday but was restored on Monday after repair.

Now the road has been closed for 25 days for proper restoration and the traffic has been diverted, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 15:08 IST

