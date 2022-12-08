JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal Congress expels 30 Chopal block leaders for anti-party activities

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday expelled 30 office-bearers of its Chopal block committee for anti-party activities

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Indian National Congress | Assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday expelled 30 office-bearers of its Chopal block committee for anti-party activities.

The expulsions came just a day before the counting of votes for the assembly polls held last month.

Acting on a resolution passed by the block committee, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh expelled the functionaries from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

The expelled members included vice president Dhiren Singh Chauhan and Santosh Dogra.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 00:13 IST

