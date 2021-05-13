Himachal govt to provide free Covid treatment in private hospitals

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh records 34 more deaths, toll crosses 1900-mark
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6: Speaker
Night curfew in four Himachal districts till May 10 to contain virus spread
Himachal Pradesh under 10-day 'corona curfew' as infections surge
Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown from May 7 to check Covid-19
-
Himachal Pradesh Government will provide free treatment to COVID patients under Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes in registered private hospitals, said officials on Wednesday.
According to the state government, only the beneficiaries of the Himcare and Ayushman Bharat scheme can avail of the facility. Further, the private hospitals must be designated as a dedicated COVID hospital.
"Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to provide free treatment to beneficiaries of Himcare and Ayushman Bharat schemes to COVID-19 patients in registered private hospitals which have been dedicated as COVID hospitals," said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.
Himachal Pradesh reported 4,977 fresh COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Wednesday. The new cases pushed the tally in the state to 1,45,736.
As many as 2,187 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, while the active number of COVID cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 38,954. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in Himachal Pradesh has mounted to 2,055.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU