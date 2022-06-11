JUST IN
Foreign policy has become people-centric over the years: EAM S Jaishankar

Business Standard

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces, police said

ANI 

Photo: ANI

One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces, police said on Saturday.

"EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday.

First Published: Sat, June 11 2022. 08:54 IST

