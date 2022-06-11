Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

-
ALSO READ
Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested by police in Bengaluru
66 Indian-origin terrorists operating abroad with IS, also in India: US
Pakistan condemns conviction of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik
Al-Qaida's links with Pak-based terror groups continue to strengthen: India
Separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted by NIA Court in terror funding case
-
One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces, police said on Saturday.
"EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.
The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU