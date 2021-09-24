Home Covid-19 vaccinations for those with restricted mobility: Govt

The government has allowed at-home Covid vaccinations through mobile teams for those with restricted mobility. The has asked states to prepare a line-list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers in the catchment area of every planning unit. This data will be collated at district level as well.

In a letter to state health secretaries, the has also cautioned that “open vial policy” is not acceptable for Covid vaccines and that all measures should be taken to ensure minimal wastage.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to states: “There are still some persons who are bed-ridden or have extremely restricted mobility, disability or special needs that may hamper their access to near-to-home covid centres.” He asked states to organise awareness activities to inform people about these special provisions.



