Home Covid-19 vaccinations for those with restricted mobility: Govt

-
ALSO READ
20% of India's adult population fully vaccinated: Health ministry
Private sector to step up Covid-19 vaccination drive in towns, villages
Centre fixes maximum price for Covid-19 vaccines at private hospitals
66% adults in India have got first Covid-19 vaccine dose: Health ministry
Vaccination and the private sector
-
The government has allowed at-home Covid vaccinations through mobile vaccination teams for those with restricted mobility. The health ministry has asked states to prepare a line-list of such potential beneficiaries and their caregivers in the catchment area of every planning unit. This data will be collated at district level as well.
In a letter to state health secretaries, the health ministry has also cautioned that “open vial policy” is not acceptable for Covid vaccines and that all measures should be taken to ensure minimal vaccine wastage.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter to states: “There are still some persons who are bed-ridden or have extremely restricted mobility, disability or special needs that may hamper their access to near-to-home covid vaccination centres.” He asked states to organise awareness activities to inform people about these special provisions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU