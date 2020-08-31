Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care: Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the here on August18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

TheAIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that "he has recovered and islikelyto be discharged in a short time".

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

He was later admitted to the following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)