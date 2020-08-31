Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care: Report

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.
TheAIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that "he has recovered and islikelyto be discharged in a short time".
On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.
He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.
