Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS after post-Covid care: Report

Surge not so worrying if serious coronavirus cases, deaths are low: Experts
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said.

TheAIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that "he has recovered and islikelyto be discharged in a short time".

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 09:48 IST

