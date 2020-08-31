3,308 Covid-19 patients recover in West Bengal; discharge rate nears 82%

The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients in rose to 81.9 per cent after 3,308 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, the health department said.

A total of 1,30,952 people have so far been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

reported 3,019 fresh cases on Sunday, pushing the tally to 1,59,785, while the death toll mounted to 3,176 with 50 more fatalities, the department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata accounted for 19 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (7), Bankura (5) and Purba Medinipur (4), it said.

Of the 50 deaths, 42 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The fresh cases include 594 infections from North 24 Parganas and 428 from the metropolis, the department said.

The state now has 25,657 active cases.

Since Saturday, 43,436 samples were tested for COVID- 19, and till date, 18,45,396 such clinical examinations have been conducted, the bulletin added.

