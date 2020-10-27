Home Ministry extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30

-
ALSO READ
MHA issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations amid Covid-19
New Covid-19 guidelines giving relaxations to be in effect from May 4: MHA
Lockdown 3.0: List of activities allowed and prohibited across the country
Over 10 mn migrant workers walked to their states in March-June: Govt
Over million Indians returned home under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA
-
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order extending the guidelines for 're-opening' the country, issued last month, till November 30.
The MHA extended the earlier guidelines keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus phase.
"There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements," the guidelines read.
However, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till November 30, 2020.
Further, the states and union territory governments cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without consulting the Centre.
As per the guidelines, National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior.
Furthermore, states and UTs have been allowed to take the call on reopening of metro rails, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services, religious places, yoga and training institutes, gymnasiums, cinemas, and entertainment park, etc.
As of Tuesday, with 36,469 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,46,429, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
With 488 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,19,502, as per the Ministry.
The total active coronavirus cases are at 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in the last 24 hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU