JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India enhances diplomatic strength at UN as it readies for UNSC high-table
Business Standard

Over million Indians returned home under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Over million Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7

Topics
Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

airlines, flights, aviation, plane, runway, airport

Over 10 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted, "Vande Bharat Mission crosses the 1 million mark!".

"We continue our efforts with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to bring our nationals home," he tweeted.

Srivastava also tagged Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweet on Monday stating that nearly one million stranded Indians have returned through various modes under Vande Bharat Mission and more than 1,30,000 have flown to various countries.

"Driven by the aspirations of our people, the mission continues to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded and distressed citizens," he had said.

Currently phase 5 of the mission is underway.

This phase is expected to repatriate more than 1,30,000 Indians stranded abroad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 21:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU