Home Ministry official testifies in sedition case against Sharjeel Imam

An official of the on Wednesday testified before a local court here in a case against Sharjeel Imam. The court is recording the statements of prosecution witnesses in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court recorded the examination-in-chief of Dharmendra Kumar, Deputy Secretary, MHA on Wednesday.

The court deferred the cross-examination of the witness for October 1, 2022 at the request of counsel of Sharjeel Imam.

Advocate Talib Mustafa submitted before the court that he does not want to cross-examine the witness today and needs more time. He moved an application for postponing the cross-examination and urged the court that it may be taken up after September 27.

Earlier, the accused had moved an application for interim bail and for stay on trial of case in view of the directions passed by the Supreme court on May 11, 2022.

The counsels for the accused, had submitted that in view of directions passed by the Supreme Court ,all pending trials with respect to charge framed under Section 124A IPC be kept in abeyance and accused should be released on interim bail.

Addition Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, while dismissing the interim bail plea and the oral prayer for stay on trial had said, "There is no total embargo on continuance of trial in a case involving various offences including Section 124A (Sedition) Indian Penal Code (IPC).""In the present case, the trial is continuing against accused Sharjeel Imam not only in respect of offence under Section 124A IPC but also for the offence under Section 153A, 153B, 505 of IPC and 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA)," the court said.

The apex court had said that all pending trials, appeals and proceedings with respect to the charge framed under Section 124A of IPC be kept at abeyance. Adjudication with respect to other Sections, if any, could proceed if the Court is of the opinion that no prejudice would be caused to the accused.

Delhi Police had registered a case against JNU's former student Sharjeel Imam for the alleged seditious speeches during anti CAA-NRC protest. Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed a charge sheet and charges have been framed under section 124A IPC along with 13 of UAPA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)