NEET-UG results declared; over 993,000 candidates clear entrance exam

-
ALSO READ
AMU entrance test results 2022 declared for UG courses; check details here
NEET answer key 2022 announced: Check all important details here
One Nation One Entrance: UGC plan to merge NEET, JEE into CUET UG Exam
JEECUP Polytechnic Result 2022 to be announced today, check details here
NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released today; here's how to download
-
The National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the results of NEET with Rajasthan's Tanishka bagging the top rank among more than 9.93 lakh candidates who cleared the medical entrance exam.
Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third position respectively.
Over 17.64 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.
The maximum number of candidates who have qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).
About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.
The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 06:53 IST