JUST IN
Hackers delete educational institutes' data, demand crypto to resolve issue
PM Narendra Modi to unveil 28-ft statue of Netaji near India Gate today
Army 'reorienting' forces along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh sector
Norms to check misleading ads by social media influencers likely soon
Will introduce framework to regulate social media: Centre tells Delhi HC
I-T Dept raids think tank CPR, NGOs and unrecognised political parties
Bengaluru deluge: Tech companies pour out woes before Karnataka IT Minister
Covid cases drops by 12% in the world, but pandemic not over: WHO
Heavy downpour leads to water-logging at several places in Hyderabad
No decision yet on ban lifting on cotton import from India: Pakistan FM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Hackers delete educational institutes' data, demand crypto to resolve issue
Business Standard

NEET-UG results declared; over 993,000 candidates clear entrance exam

Over 17.64 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam

Topics
NEET UG | Entrance Exams

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Students getting their documents verified outside an exam centre as they arrive to appear for the NEET exam in Jabalpur.
The maximum number of candidates who have qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

The National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the results of NEET with Rajasthan's Tanishka bagging the top rank among more than 9.93 lakh candidates who cleared the medical entrance exam.

Delhi's Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third position respectively.

Over 17.64 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

The maximum number of candidates who have qualified the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

About 95 per cent attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on NEET UG

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 06:53 IST

`