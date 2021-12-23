Home Ministry seeks report from Punjab govt on Ludhiana blast

-
Union Home Ministry on Thursday sought a detailed report on the blast inside the district court complex in Ludhiana in which one person died and three were injured, officials said.
In a communication, the Union home ministry asked the Punjab government to send the report as early as possible, giving details of the incident.
The ministry also asked the state government to inform it about the findings of the initial investigation and who could be possibly involved in the explosion, the officials said.
One of the walls in the court complex got damaged and the windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered due to the blast that took place on the second floor of the complex.
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.
