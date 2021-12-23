Two killed in explosion in Ludhiana district court complex

An in the district court complex here on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said.

The took place in the wash room of the second floor of the court complex, said police.

The district court was functioning when the took place.

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on.

Fire tenders have reached the spot.

An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic: Ludhiana CP pic.twitter.com/E4WVaEedxo — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)