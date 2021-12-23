Two killed in explosion in Ludhiana district court complex

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement
-
An explosion in the district court complex here on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said.
The explosion took place in the wash room of the second floor of the court complex, said police.
The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.
Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on.
Fire tenders have reached the spot.
An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic: Ludhiana CP pic.twitter.com/E4WVaEedxo— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU