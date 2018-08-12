Hope PM's remarks on lynchings are followed by punitive measures: Mehbooba

Former Jammu and on Sunday expressed hope that Narendra Modi's statement condemning mob lynching incidents in the country would be followed by concrete steps and punitive measures against the culprits.

Mob lynching has become a dominant discourse and its near- normalisation has marked a new low for the democracy in I hope the PM's statement condemning it is followed by concrete steps and punitive measures against the culprits, Mehbooba wrote on

In response to a question on the issue of cow vigilantism and incidents of mob lynching, Modi, in an interview to a leading daily, said "it is very sad that we keep hearing about such incidents."



"Even if one incident occurs in the country, it is very said and needs to be condemned in the strongest voice. My government is committed to upholding the rule of law and life and liberty of every citizen. Let there be no shade of doubt on this account," the said.

Referring to various advisories by the Centre to states on the issue, Modi said, "I want to make it clear that mob lynching is a crime, no matter the motive. No person can, under any circumstances, take the law into his or her hands and commit violence."



"State governments need to adopt effective measures to prevent mob violence and lynching, protect innocent citizens irrespective of caste, creed, place, time and religion, and take stringent action against the perpetrators of such violence," he said.