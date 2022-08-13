Hoping to see Sonia Gandhi back in action soon, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Saturday expressed concern over President testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

In a tweet, he wished her a speedy recovery.

"Concerned about the health of Indian President Tmt (Mrs) who has tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing her a speedy and complete recovery. Hoping to see her back in action soon," he said.

" President Smt. has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol," Congress general secretary had said in a tweet earlier in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)