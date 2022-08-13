JUST IN
PM Modi felicitates India's Commonwealth Games contingent with 61 medals
Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case; 22-year-old woman tests positive
Himachal CM orders probe into Shimla-Chandigarh road collapse in Solan
I-Day: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, Delhi Police beefs ups security
Caste panel clears Sameer Wankhede, says he's from SC community, not Muslim
Farmers lift blockade from one side of Jalandhar-Ludhiana stretch in Punjab
EAM S Jaishankar leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Karnataka
Punjab police seeks extradition of Canada-based Khalistani Hardeep Nijjar
Madras HC sets aside Tribunal award on BSNL claims for ISHA foundation
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi felicitates India's Commonwealth Games contingent with 61 medals
Business Standard

Tricolour is symbol of self-awareness: Fadnavis during 'Tiranga Padyatra'

"The tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of our 'atmabhan' (self-awareness). Our soldiers get inspiration from the tricolour while fighting for the country," Fadnavis said.

Topics
Devendra Fadnavis | National Flag

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of self-awareness.

Fadnavis was speaking at a gathering during the 'Tiranga Padyatra' (foot march) organised here by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the party's newly-appointed state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Some other party leaders and workers took part in the padyatra that was taken out from Trisharan square to Shatabdi square in the morning. The event was organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"The tricolour is not just a flag, but a symbol of our 'atmabhan' (self-awareness). Our soldiers get inspiration from the tricolour while fighting for the country," Fadnavis said.

"A soldier dreams that if he wins, he will wear the tricolour and if he attains martyrdom, he will be wrapped in it," he added.

Fadnavis appealed to the people to hoist the national flag in their houses as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Devendra Fadnavis

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 16:14 IST

`
.